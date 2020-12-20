COVID-19 case counts in Pennsylvania continued to rise over the weekend.
Washington County reported a significant spike of 219 new cases Saturday, as well as two additional deaths, bringing the countywide death toll since March to 110. The county has seen 7,471 total positive cases since tracking began at the onset of the pandemic.
The state Department of Health no longer offers updated COVID-19 case counts on Sunday, instead looping those numbers into Monday's release.
In Greene County, 65 new cases were logged Saturday, bringing the total to 1,311. Sixty new cases in Fayette County bring their sum to 5,570. Fayette County also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, resulting in the county's total reportedly taken by the disease to 58.
Allegheny County's cumulative case count now sits at 45,699, an increase of 1,015. Previously, the county spent two days with new case counts below 1,000. The county also logged an additional 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide, 217 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, with 13,825 total deaths because of COVID-19 over the last nine months. Of those deaths, 8,065 have been residents in nursing or personal care facilities. There have been 548,489 total cases across the commonwealth, 9,834 of which were logged Saturday.
There are currently 6,147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 are in the intensive care unit. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in those 65 or older.