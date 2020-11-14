For the fifth consecutive day, Pennsylvania set its record for COVID-19 cases as 5,551 were reported Saturday by the state Health Department. An additional 50 deaths were reported, including five in Washington County.
The 5,551 cases are the highest number since the pandemic was first discovered in Pennsylvania in March.
The new cases are individuals who range in age from one year to 98 years with a median age of 43.
Washington County reported 51 new cases, pushing its total to 2,928 since the pandemic began. Greene County added 14 cases to its total of 421. Fayette County recorded 29 new cases for the second consecutive day, taking its total to 1,321. Allegheny County reported 370 new virus cases.
The five deaths from the disease in Washington County brings its total number of fatalities to 49. No additional deaths were reported in Greene, Fayette or Allegheny counties. The statewide death toll from the disease climbed to 9,274.