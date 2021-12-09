The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in Washington County, with new cases from Dec. 1 through 7 up about 32% from the week before, hospitalizations up about 5.5% – and reaching their highest levels in 11 months – and weekly deaths climbing to their highest level since the beginning of February, according to data.
The county recorded 1,249 cases during the period from Dec. 1-7, up from 948 the prior week, according to the state Department of Health, and the county reported 22 deaths during that time, including six deaths on Tuesday.
Fayette County has seen about a 31% increase in COVID cases in the past week, and has recorded 15 deaths. In Greene County, there has been a 38% increase in COVID cases and five new deaths.
The DOH reported on Tuesday that across the state, the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6, was 9% higher than on Nov. 29.
To date, 460 people in Washington County have died from COVID-19. In Fayette County, 478 deaths have been reported, and in Greene County, 71 have died.
The unvaccinated make up the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania.
According to the DOH, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, 90% of reported hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The DOH reports that 56.6% of Washington County residents are fully vaccinated. In Fayette County, the vaccination rate is about 52%, while fewer than half of the residents in Greene County – about 43% – have gotten fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, area hospitals continue to be stretched to their limits, with an estimated 95% of Washington County’s ICU beds filled. Fayette County has reached about 81% of ICU capacity.
According to the DOH, the percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 15.5% and 11%, respectively.