The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 800 positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday as new cases of the virus within the state continue to mount. The additional positive tests bring the statewide total to 107,425. Since test results started coming in March 6, there have been 7,118 people who have died from coronavirus in the state, with four of those occurring Saturday.
Of the 800 new cases, 35% were in two counties: Allegheny and Philadelphia.
Of the patients who tested positive in Pennsylvania, more than 37% are between the ages of 25 and 49 and nearly 25% are ages 65 and older, with most of the deaths in the latter age bracket.
As of Sunday, the total number of positive cases sits at 669 in Washington County, an increase of 15, while Greene County’s caseload rose by one to 98 as of Sunday, according to a health department news release.
Neither Washington nor Greene reported any new deaths, the health department said.
Allegheny County reported 133 additional positive test results but no new deaths.
Fayette County’s numbers rose by four cases to 311. There were no new deaths reported.
There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus to date, according to the health department.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
