Pennsylvania recorded 813 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 95,000, the state Department of Health released.
Many of the new cases came from two major metro areas.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.
An additional 20 cases in Washington County brought the count to 430. Greene County added six new cases, a total of 67.
The state reported 17 new deaths on Saturday, with 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Though most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, there has been a recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. The state alerted healthcare providers of these changing demographics over the weekend. In Southwestern Pennsylvania specifically, there were just over 5% of cases in this age group in April, but that has risen to nearly 26% of cases so far in July.
"As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. "Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania."
