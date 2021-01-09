The state Department of Health reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus in Washington County in its daily report released Saturday afternoon. It brings the total number of cases in the county to 10,353.
Four additional deaths occurred, and 156 people have now died from COVID-19 in Washington County.
In Greene County, 32 new cases were reported with the total case count increasing to 1,965. There was one additional death in Greene County, bringing its total to 21.
Allegheny County saw another surge with 849 additional cases reported pushing the county’s total infections to 60,188. The death toll in Allegheny County reached 1,173 with an additional 30 reported.
An additional 138 cases were reported in Fayette County along with five deaths. The county’s totals have reached 8,394 cases and 141 deaths.
The virus has killed 17,394 Pennsylvanians since March after 273 new deaths were announced Saturday.