COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Pennsylvania, with Washington County’s daily number of cases approaching the pandemic’s peak numbers.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continue to rise.
Within recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in Washington Health System Washington Hospital and WHS Greene – 57 combined – has twice matched the health system’s peak, which occurred in December 2020.
That’s concerning for local health officials as families gather for the holidays amid the most recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which began at the end of July and is driven by the delta variant.
“We’re into the 12th week of this surge, with no end in sight,” said Brook Ward, chief operating officer at Washington Health System, who added he expects the number of COVID cases will continue to rise in December and January. “People are tired, people are sort of done with COVID, but it’s not done with us.”
As of Tuesday, 51 patients were hospitalized with COVID in WHS’s hospitals, and Ward said the number of COVID patients has hovered in the high 40s to low 50s over the past 12 weeks.
Among those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Washington Hospital and WHS Greene, about 70 to 80% are unvaccinated. Overall, they’ve experienced more serious illness and are more likely to require a ventilator.
“The vast, vast majority of those in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated,” he said.
An average of 156 new cases per day were reported in Washington County over the past week, a 53% increase from the average number of cases two weeks ago, and 144 more cases were reported on Monday.
Over the seven-day period from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 12 deaths were reported in Washington County, with the total number of deaths at 420.
In Fayette County, the average number of cases per day has increased 51% over the past two weeks, with 115 new cases reported Monday. Since Nov. 17, 12 COVID deaths were recorded, bringing the total number to 449.
And in Greene County, there were an additional 18 cases, and 65 deaths have been recorded overall.
Ward pointed out people are spending more time indoors, mask wearing is lower than it was at this time last year, and people are traveling more for holidays and events.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data continues to show that the COVID-19 vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths. But over time, protection against infection is waning, so doctors recommend booster shots.
Ward encouraged residents to get vaccinated and, if they’ve already been vaccinated, to get a booster shot.
“As a society, and in Washington and Greene counties, we can’t get sloppy. We have to do what will protect us all: get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance,” said Ward. “That’s what protects us, our families and our loved ones.”
Ward acknowledged that people have grown tired of being cooped up and are weary of being careful. But now isn’t the time for people to let down their guard, he said.
“We’re all tired of it, we’re all tired of dealing with COVID and the impact it’s had on all of us. But the reality is, it’s still here. I encourage everyone in the community to continue to be diligent,” said Ward. “Previous generations have answered the call when they had to. It’s our generation’s time to step up. We can’t afford to get tired and sloppy. COVID is costing lives. There are real people dying in our hospitals every week, and it’s largely avoidable, and it’s sad.”