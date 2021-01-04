The state Department of Health reported an additional 261 cases of coronavirus in Washington County over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 9,345.
Two additional deaths occurred, where 137 people have now died from COVID-19.
In Greene County, 57 more cases were reported, bringing the tally to 1,774. No new deaths occurred in the count, where the death toll remains at 15.
Fayette County reported 218 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,539, but saw no new deaths. Since March, 114 people in the county have died from the virus.
In Westmoreland County, five additional deaths were attributed to coronavirus.
Statewide, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases reached 661,871. Since March, the virus has killed 16,295 Pennsylvanians.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 stood at 15%.