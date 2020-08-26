Peters Township School District notified parents that a person at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19, three days after it reopened for in-person learning.
The district's initial contact tracing showed the person did not come in close contact – within six feet for at least 15 minutes – with students or staff, assistant superintendent and pandemic coordinator Dr. Michael Fisher said in a letter issued to high school staff members on Wednesday.
The person will not return to campus until they have completed an isolation period.
Fisher indicated the areas of the school where the person had access have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
The district notified the state Department of Health and is "taking all recommended steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter said.
The DOH will contact anyone who had close contact with the person, in the event close contacts are identified.
If a second case is confirmed at the high school before Sept. 8, the building would be closed for five to seven days, as recommended by the DOH, and students would attend classes remotely.
Shelly Belcher, communications director for the school district, did not immediately respond to an email or voicemail message early Wednesday evening.
Students in Peters Township started classes on Monday. The district is holding in-person classes five days a week. Students also had an option to choose to attend classes remotely.
"The district is closely monitoring this situation and will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future," Fisher wrote.
The district urges people to contact their medical providers if they experience the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
