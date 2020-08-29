Washington County reported an additional death attributed to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing its total since March to 27. With 17 new cases of the virus, Washington County reports a running total of 1,036.
Greene County registered two additional new positive virus cases to its total that reached 138 Saturday.
Fayette County's case-count grew by two to 683 since virus records have been kept in Pennsylvania, beginning March 6.
Meanwhile, the virus has killed 7,671 Pennsylvania residents after 16 new deaths were announced Saturday. The state Health Department said 843 new cases were reported that day, taking the statewide total to 132,834.
Beginning Saturday, the department stated that they would start publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This Atlanta-based nonprofit works with government agencies to assist epidemiologists statewide.
This new case definition does not impact past reported numbers, and the definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Moving forward, those with a positive antibody test will no longer be considered a probable case. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be regarded as a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history.
Thank you for Reading.
