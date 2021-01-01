Washington County reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday and 124 Friday, for a two-day total of 238, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The reported death toll from the disease climbed by three on Thursday and by four on Friday, reaching a total of 135 deaths. In Greene County, 24 new cases were reported Thursday and 28 on Friday. There was one new virus death reported Thursday in Greene and none on Friday, bringing the death toll there to 15.
Fayette County reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 74 new cases Friday. The county saw nine new deaths from the disease Thursday and another one Friday, bringing the total to 114 deaths in the county since March.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 8,992 new cases Thursday and 7,714 Friday, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 648,039 since March. The virus has killed 16,214 Pennsylvanians after 306 new statewide deaths were reported Thursday and 236 were reported Friday.
The state said hospitalizations linked to the virus have nearly doubled since the spring. The state reported a total of 5,624 hospitalizations Friday, with 1,172 patients in intensive-care units.