To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, the following individuals or agencies have canceled or postponed events:
Rep. Natalie Mihalek events
The office of state Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny/Washington) has canceled several upcoming events:
– District Town Hall Meeting on March 19;
– Reading session at Upper St. Clair children's library April 2
– "Walk with Your Legislator" at the Montour Trail on April 3.
Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival
Event at DoubleTree by Hilton, Green Tree, has been postponed. New dates will be announced.
Upper St. Clair SAT Exam
The exam scheduled for Saturday at the high school has been canceled. The College Board will notify registered students by email regarding cancellation and refund options.
Town Hall South
The lecture series for Tuesday has been canceled.
Three Treasures Health and Wellness ribbon cutting
The event scheduled for March 20 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be established.
Chartiers-Houston High School musical
The performances of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 have been postponed. The school district will announce new dates.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is postponing all concerts through the end of March. Symphony officials "are exploring all possibilities for future dates for the postponed concerts," according to a news release.
Paul Jacobs
The Sunday concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair by organist Paul Jacobs has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled for a date in the summer.
The Oglebay Institute
The Oglebay Institute in Wheeling, W.Va., is cancelling all public events, performances, classes and workshops through April 4 at all its facilities.
Sen. Pam Iovino
State Sen. Pam Iovino is closing her district offices in Bethel Park and Robinson Township starting Monday. Iovino's staff will continue to provide constituent services through the phone, email, U.S. mail and fax.
Sister to Sister Summit
The 18th Sister to Sister Summit for sixth-grade girls, scheduled at Citizens Library for March 20-21, has been postponed. A new date has not been scheduled by event sponsors. For additional information, contact summit coordinator Alexandra Brooks at ab@peacefromdv.org or 724-223-5477.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
All Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances, exhibitions, films and events through April 6 have been cancelled or postponed.
