Volunteers from Washington Christian Outreach started serving lunches this week to the community.
Assistant Director Debbie Boardley said the nonprofit began Monday serving meals in front of their parking lot, at 119 Highland Ave., to between 75 and 80 people.
Boardley said they have five local caterers cooking a meal each day that could serve 125 people. Most of the people they’ve served so far are folks in their neighborhood and people they served before the pandemic.
Typically, the organization feeds lunch to people in need inside their building with their own meals prepared by volunteers, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to close their doors. Boardley said that after a couple weeks of being closed, their board of directors found a way to be helpful.
“We said we need to be doing something, because we’re an outreach organization in a time of need,” she said.
