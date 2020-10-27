Chartiers-Houston Junior/Senior High School has temporarily closed for in-person instruction after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the third confirmed coronavirus case among the student body within the past week.
In a letter issued to parents and students on the district website Friday, administrators said the junior/senior high school building would be closed from Saturday until Thursday morning to slow the transmission of COVID-19. Students will be learning fully online through Wednesday. The school will reopen Thursday for in-person classes for students in Group B.
Students in Allison Park Elementary School will continue to follow their regular hybrid schedule for the week.
“At this time, there is no evidence of transmission occurring in the school, the letter stated.
The school building is being cleaned and sanitized before students return.
The letter said students and staff who are considered close contacts – anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected students for at least 15 minutes – will receive a phone contact from the state Department of Health or a school district official.
According to the statement, the junior/senior high school could close for up to 14 days if an additional case or cases are confirmed there within the 14-day period since the most recent cases were confirmed.
“Moving forward, the PA Department of Health will recommend school closure if the additional case or cases are determined to be related to in-school transmission,” the statement noted.
Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms is directed to contact their medical provider.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.