Chartiers-Houston School District students are returning to the classroom four days a week, starting Nov. 2.
The school board voted 8-1 Monday to move from its hybrid model to a four-day school week for students in the elementary, middle and high schools. Director Richard Caumo Jr. opposed the motion.
Students will learn remotely one day a week, on Wednesdays.
The school district will continue to offer a full-time remote learning option for parents who choose not to send their children for in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is always to provide the best education for students with the safest measures possible,” said Superintendent John George.
He also noted the school district could return to the hybrid or full remote learning options, depending on the recommendations of the state Department of Health and Department of Education, and other conditions.
“It’s a fluid situation and things change daily,” George said. “The administration, staff, teachers and community have been wonderful throughout this.”
Chartiers-Houston joins Trinity Area and Bentworth school districts, who also have expanded student in-person learning days.
