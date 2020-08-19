The start of the school year in the Chartiers-Houston School District has been moved back to Aug. 27.
Classes were scheduled to start on Aug. 24, but the Chartiers-Houston School Board on Monday voted unanimously to change the date.
The schedule change will enable teachers to meet all of the students participating in the hybrid option, who are divided into two groups, on the first two days of school.
“We thought it would be in the best interest of everyone if we start our calendar on the 27th so we would have Group A on Thursday and Group B on Friday,” said Superintendent John George.
The last day of the school year is June 4.
