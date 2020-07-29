Chartiers-Houston School Board on Monday approved a hybrid return to school plan that calls for students to split the school week between days on-campus and the other days learning online at home.
Superintendent John George said the decision was based on the latest school reopening information provided by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education.
The administration and its pandemic team reviewed three options: full-time classes, the hybrid option, and full-time online learning. The state Department of Health and the DOE said earlier this month the preferred option, based on the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, are hybrid and remote online learning.
Parents will also have the option of choosing full-time online learning for their children.
The board voted 5-4 in favor of the hybrid option. It will reevaluate the plan in October.
About 150 guests attended the school board meeting virtually.
