Central Greene School District moved to remote learning Monday, as COVID-19 cases – both positive and presumed – increase throughout the district.
In a letter posted on the district website, Superintendent Kevin Monaghan said the schools will remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday, and the district plans to return to hybrid instruction on Dec. 1.
Greene County is one of 60 counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 has been designated to have “substantial” community spread, according to the state Department of Health.
Based on that designation, “along with the presence of confirmed COVID cases in our schools, a high number of students quarantining and many “presumed” cases that are still pending,” the district will switch to the remote learning model, Monaghan wrote.
The decision to resume hybrid learning could change.
The school districts – like others in Greene and Washington counties – have been working with the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education regarding school closures and changes to instructional models.
In the letter, Monaghan said the confirmed COVID cases in the district, which include students and staff, resulted from community transmission and were not school-related.
“With that said, I urge you to take necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our school community,” Monaghan wrote.