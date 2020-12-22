Centerville Clinics Inc. has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents in its service areas in Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties.
The DOH also has tapped Centerville Clinics to provide the vaccine to eligible employees and first responders at other clinics and smaller doctors’ offices.
Centerville Clinics anticipates receiving about 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine sometime this week, and will begin administering the vaccine to about 100 eligible employees in its 13 offices throughout the tri-county.
It then will provide the remaining vaccines to other eligible people who meet the category 1A requirements established by the DOH’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
It includes health-care personnel who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials; first responders; critical workers – people considered essential business personnel who cannot work remotely or cannot maintain social distancing; and people with high-risk conditions, including older people and those with medical conditions.
Centerville Clinics is urging eligible organizations to fill out the COVID vaccination survey on its website (centervilleclinics.com) as soon as possible so that it can develop a plan to vaccinate eligible people.
“This is a rapidly developing process and may be subject to change. We are hoping that everyone will be patient as we develop our action plan and schedule a vaccination appointment,” said Barry Niccolai, executive director at the clinics.
After filling out the survey, the clinics will send the organizations a roster to complete, listing all eligible Category 1A personnel and other required information, including information regarding allergies for people on the list.
Dr. Daniel Holt, medical director at the clinics, said anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days is not eligible for the vaccine through Centerville Clinics.