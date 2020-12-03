Centerville Clinics earned a perfect score from the Health Resources and Services Administration following an audit that included 93 measures of performance.
A perfect score on a HRSA audit is extremely rare, the clinic said.
Centerville Clinics is a Federally Qualified Health Center administered by HRSA. The extensive audit, which was done this year via virtual meetings because of COVID-19, focuses on clinical care, finance and administration.
“The results validate the great work Centerville Clinics is doing to ensure access to quality, affordable health care during the pandemic and always,” said Cheri L. Rinehart, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers.
The HRSA audit shows that Centerville Clinics meets or exceeds state and national benchmarks in most of the Quality of Care categories. Statistics also show that Centerville Clinics provides high quality medical and dental care at lower costs than the state and national averages.
Federally Qualified Health Centers provide services based on a sliding-fee scale and typically are in medically underserved areas. Of the patients at Centerville Clinics, 80% are medically underinsured or are on Medicare and Medicaid.
Centerville Cinics has than 40,000 patients in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
It operates 12 medical clinics or offices, five dental offices and 10 behavioral health sites. The clinics provide serves regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
Barry Niccolai, executive director at the Clinics, called the perfect score “a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team.”
“The HRSA audit recognizes the commitment of everyone at Centerville Clinics to fulfilling our mission of providing high quality, compassionate healthcare to the entire community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Niccolai.