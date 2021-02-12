A new study by the Centers for Disease Control showed doubling up on masks greatly reduces a person’s chances of contracting and spreading the virus.
The study – which reinforced the importance of wearing a mask correctly and consistently – also concluded that well-fitting face masks can help curb infection.
On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidelines for mask wearing, at a time when several highly-contagious variants, including the U.K. variant, are appearing across the United States.
Wearing a cloth face mask over a surgical mask, or tightening a mask’s fit, reduced a person’s exposure to infectious aerosols by about 95%, the research concluded.
“Throughout the early days of the pandemic, we have used the tools at our disposal to best protect our communities from COVID-19, and the single greatest of these has been masking,” said Dr. David Hess, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. “With the introduction of the vaccine, we are really beginning to turn the corner against the virus, but we still need to take the steps necessary to continue to move toward a recognizable normal, and that means continuing to wear a mask in public and when around others outside your immediate family.”
According to the CDC, people should select masks with a nose wire that can be adjusted to fit snugly, and use a mask fitter or brace to prevent air from leaking around the edges of the mask. The masks should fit snugly over the nose, mouth and chin.
The CDC recommends using a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric, or one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.
The CDC said another effective option is to wear a surgical mask, and knot the ear loops where they meet the end of the mask, in order to further tighten the mask around the face.
“In the study, wearing any type of mask performed significantly better than not wearing a mask,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a Wednesday briefing from the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
But double masking is not recommended for all masks.
The CDC advises against wearing two disposable masks, or combining a KN95 mask with other masks.
“The bottom line is this: Masks work, and they work best when they have a good fit and are worn correctly,” said Walensky.