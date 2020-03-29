In cooperation with government health and safety guidelines related to the coronavirus, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced changes for Holy Week amid coronavirus concerns. Among the changes:
Bishop David Zubik will live stream Masses and prayer services that people will be able to watch through the diocesan website. A list of parishes with live stream schedules will also be shared at www.diopitt.org
- .
- All previous directives will remain in effect to adhere to the current government recommendation of no more than 10 people gathered. For this reason, there will be no public celebration of liturgies.
- Churches will not be open during scheduled Masses/liturgies but may remain open at other times for individuals who wish to make a short visit. People should contact their parishes to confirm times.
- Palm Sunday, April 5, Zubik will celebrate a Mass that will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Priests throughout the diocese will also celebrate private Palm Sunday Masses and bless palms, which will be made available for people to pick up at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
- Holy Thursday, April 9, Zubik will celebrate the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, livestreamed at 7 p.m. The washing of the feet, which is optional, will be omitted from observances this year.
- Good Friday, April 10, Zubik will celebrate Friday of the Passion of the Lord, livestreamed at 3 p.m.
- Holy Saturday, April 11, the traditional ecumenical blessing over the city of Pittsburgh is postponed and will be rescheduled once the restrictions are lifted. There will be no blessing of Easter baskets. Zubik will celebrate the Easter Vigil, livestreamed at 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12, Zubik will celebrate Holy Mass, livestreamed at 10 a.m. The annual Blessing of Families at St. Paul Cathedral is canceled.
