Canonsburg Borough has postponed the opening of Town Park Pool for the 2020 season due to the COVID19 pandemic.
The decision not to go ahead with the scheduled opening May 23 for Memorial Day weekend was reached based upon the limits imposed on social gatherings by Gov. Tom Wolf.
According to officials, under these procedures, it would be nearly impossible to operate the pool in a manner that ensures the health and safety of the public.
“The pool itself is safe,” said Tina Bails, who sits on council as well as the park board. “This is for the betterment of all concerned, though,” she added. “If you are limited to 25 people, we’d have a hard time opening.”
Town Park may not miss the entire summer. The pool committee will revisit its decision at a meeting scheduled for early June.
In its press release, officials said they will continue to follow mandates provided by the governor. However, the borough “remains optimistic that future conditions and mandates will allow for the pool to be open this season. Basically, the community is in a watch-and-see mode if the green phase will happen anytime soon."
Canonsburg is adding security to protect that asset as well as to police activity in the park. Foot traffic in the park could increase because the pickle ball courts and the skate park will be opening soon.
“We want people to be respectful,” Bails cautioned.
