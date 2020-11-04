Canon-McMillan School Board’s special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday will he held at Muse Elementary School.
Board members are expected to vote on a revised and updated instructional model. Currently, the district is offering a hybrid option and a remote learning option – although all students at the high school are using the remote learning option until Nov. 9 because of COVID-19 cases there.
North Strabane Intermediate School also reverted to remote learning recently due to coronavirus cases.
The public is invited to attend the meeting in person at the elementary school gymnasium (face masks are required and the number of participants will be limited, according to CDC social distancing guidelines) or online at https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/cnmc/Board.nsf/Public.
The meeting agenda and other documents will be available on the school district’s website.