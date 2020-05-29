The Canon-McMillan Class of 2020 has had anything but a normal year, and the graduation ceremony scheduled for June 4 tentatively has been moved to either June 30 or July 16 at Canon-McMillan Stadium.
Seniors won’t be walking across the stadium field on the original graduation day, but their accomplishments will be celebrated with a Senior Parade that evening.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. June 4 at the high school with a police escort, and will wind through Canonsburg, Cecil and North Strabane townships before ending at the intersection of Pike Street and Bluff Avenue in Canonsburg.
Each student must have one adult family member to drive them, and no one else will be permitted in the car.
The school district partnered with the three municipalities to coordinate the parade to honor the Class of 2020 on what was supposed to be their graduation day before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck.
“With the circumstances we are going through, hopefully this is just one more way to make this day special for them to recognize them for the hard work they have done over the last 12 years,” said Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome.
The district said if a traditional in-person graduation ceremony isn’t possible on the tentative dates, a drive-thru graduation will be held.
