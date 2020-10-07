A substitute teacher shortage that began long before the COVID-19 pandemic started has left school districts scrambling.
Canon-McMillan School District is holding a virtual course to issue emergency certification to people with a bachelor’s degree in order to become substitute teachers for the district.
People who successfully complete the Virtual Substitute Teacher Academy and obtain required clearances can substitute teach throughout the district for the 2020-21 school year.
Currently, Canon-McMillan students are either fully remote (online five days a week) or hybrid (in school two days a week and online three days a week). Substitutes report to the buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays are on an as-needed basis.
Substitute teachers will earn $100 a day and can participate in the Public School Retirement System.
To qualify for the substitute teacher academy, a person must have a bachelor’s degree in any major from an accredited higher-education institution.
The virtual course is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The online course can be taken at a person’s own pace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following the course, from 3 to 4 p.m., is an online question-and-answer session with administrators.
The course costs $30, and the registration fee must be received by 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Checks should be made payable to “Canon-McMillan School District” and brought to the Canon-McMillan Central Office Building, 1 N. Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg, Pa., 15317.
Email Rachel Beppler at bepplerr@cmsd.k12.pa.us to register, or with questions. All course materials will be sent before Nov. 4.
