Canon-McMillan School District has furloughed approximately 80 bus and van drivers, and cafeteria workers.
The school district has reverted to fully remote learning through Jan. 4 amid the local and nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases.
The drivers were notified on Nov. 24 that they would not be returning to their bus routes during the remote learning period. The furloughs are expected to remain in effect until school buildings reopen.
According to several school bus drivers, the district also has informed the employees their health care coverage will be dropped beginning Jan. 1, 2021, if school does not return to in-person learning.
The school district released a statement last week that said Canon-Mac and members of SEIU 32BJ have reached “an amicable agreement relative to the necessary furloughs of bus drivers due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant impact on health benefits.”
According to the statement, “The parties agree that this agreement is appropriate and in the best interests of the employees, students and taxpayers of the Canon McMillan School District.”
Some drivers, though, disagree.
They said they are frustrated with the district’s handling of the furloughs, and claim the district has not returned several phone calls and emails they have sent voicing concerns and asking questions about the possible loss of their health insurance and other issues.
Additionally, drivers said, the district initially discontinued their health care coverage effective Dec. 1, but reinstated it retroactively after the union signed a memorandum of understanding last week. Drivers hired after July 1, 2017, they said, will not receive health care coverage after Jan. 1.
The district declined further comment on the issue.