North Strabane Intermediate School closed for in-person classes Wednesday after more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school.
Canon-McMillan School District notified families that a teacher and a student have tested positive for COVID.
Additionally, NSIS teachers and students are waiting for COVID-19 test results, which could result in additional positive cases.
The intermediate school will switch to a fully remote model through Monday, Nov. 2.
Students and staff will return to the building on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Tuesday, Election Day, is an in-service day, and Wednesday is an asynchronous, remote instruction day.
According to the statement, the school district notified the state Department of Health, and contact tracing was conducted.
People who were in contact with the teacher and student were notified and directed to quarantine, as directed by the health department.
“Please know we are taking the above action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families. We will continue to closely monitor state and local data. Future such decisions will continue to be made with the guidance we receive from officials at the state and local levels,” the statement said.
The district noted students in kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth through twelfth grade can opt for the remote learning model.
Current information about COVID-19 can be found on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.
A COVID-19 Daily Screener can be found on the Canon-McMillan website at cmsd.k12.pa.us in the Coronavirus Update Center daily.
“We believe strongly that we will get through this together,” the statement concluded.
The school board is slated to meet on Nov. 5 to discuss return-to-school plans.