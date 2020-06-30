Hours before Canon-McMillan seniors were set to walk across the stadium field and receive their diplomas at an in-person graduation ceremony, the school district canceled Tuesday's event after finding out a student who attended the Monday morning graduation practice has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district was notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health the student received a positive result later that afternoon.
In an email sent to Canon-McMillan parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Daniels said the student was not exposed to COVID-19 at the practice, but at a prior unrelated event.
"In light of these unfortunate circumstances we have been advised by the Department of Health to cancel tonight's graduation ceremony," Daniels wrote.
The school district will instead hold a virtual graduation ceremony at the same time.
The Department of Health said in a letter the school district provided to parents and guardians that anyone who attended Monday's practice may have been exposed to COVID-19, and directed them to take several steps for the next 14 days, including:
Take their temperature once daily.
Watch for other symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny noes, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.
Wear a mask and maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any person while outside the home.
Practice hygiene measure including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 secons, cover coughs or sneezes with elbow, and clean surfaces often, including countertops, light switches and cell phones.
The health department advised students and others who were present to contact the department at 1-877-724-3258 if symptoms develop, and to contact their health care provider to notify them they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
"It's not the best situation. I'm really just more disappointed than anything right now," said senior Liz Dugan, 18. "We've all been working toward this for the last 12 or 13 years, and we found out when we were literally three or four hours away from graduating."
Dugan said she came in contact with the student who tested positive.
"We'll be monitoring the situation and if anything seems wrong or feels wrong, we will talk to the doctor about it," she said.
