California University of Pennsylvania’s announced classes will move to mostly online for the fall semester.
Cal U. president Geraldine Jones cited the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania and across the country when she announced the decision on Friday.
“Throughout the summer, my leadership team and many others planned for our return to on-campus operations ... in the sincere belief that we could reopen responsibly this fall,” Jones said in a video message to Cal U. students, faculty and staff. “But in recent days, it has become apparent that even the best on-campus experience presents too great a risk to our Cal U. family. Like many of you, I am eager to return to the Cal U. we all know and love. But right now, the risks are simply unacceptable.”
Some classes will be offered online, but most will feature real-time remote learning, which will enable students and professors to interact virtually on a regular class schedule.
A survey taken this spring showed the real-time learning format is preferred by many students.
On-campus residence halls will be closed for the semester, student activities will be held virtually, and most employees will be working off-site.
Classes will begin Aug. 24.
Jones said that many students will be disappointed with the decision, while to others, “it might come as a relief.”
A recent survey published in The New York Times found more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases tied to hundreds of colleges nationwide, even before most schools have begun holding classes.
“This is not the experience we want for you, our university or the local community,” she told students in an email.
Offering fully remote instruction throughout the semester provides a degree of certainty to students, employees and their families in an uncertain time, Jones added.
“The university will not be forced to change course abruptly once the semester is under way,” she said.
Throughout the summer, Cal U. officials kept an eye on reports from the state Health Department and other authorities, even as they ordered face masks and reconfigured classrooms to achieve social distancing. The safety of students, faculty and staff was always the priority, said Jones.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives – but it cannot stop you from earning your degree,” she told students. “I have no doubt that our Cal U. family will be together again once the virus is defeated.”
Meanwhile, Washington & Jefferson College, along with Waynesburg University will resume in-person classes when school resumes. At Waynesburg, instruction resumes on Aug. 24. Classes start at W&J on Aug. 17.
Both Waynesburg and W&J plan to end the fall semester before Thanksgiving break.
The colleges have implemented health and safety protocols based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health, and other organizations.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.