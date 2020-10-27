A teacher at North Strabane Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19, Canon-McMillan School District announced Monday.
The teacher is now in quarantine, as recommended by the state Department of Health, and the school remains open, a letter emailed to district parents said.
Contact tracing was conducted, and people who were in contact with the teacher were notified.
According to the statement, all district buildings are cleaned and disinfected nightly.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is advised to contact their primary care physician, and are directed to notify the school nurse if a child tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to a person who tests positive.
“It’s also important for us to once again highlight the need for social distancing in public spaces and gatherings, wearing a mask and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not readily available),” the letter said.
Meanwhile, Canon-McMillan School Board will hold a special meeting Nov. 5 to discuss modifying its current hybrid learning schedule.
Currently, Canon-McMillan students are attending in-person school two days a week and are learning remotely the remaining days. Students also have a fully remote option for learning.
A plan will be presented for approval at the board meeting, which will be held at the high school auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
A meeting agenda will be available on the district website before the meeting.
Because of group gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, public comments can be emailed to the school board secretary at rupertb@cmsd.k12.pa.us prior to noon on Nov 5, or call the administration office at 724-746-2940 before 4 p.m. that day to offer a comment to the board recording secretary. Please include your full name, address, and telephone number.
Comments may also be made in person at the high school auditorium. All visitors must wear a face mask and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines on social distancing.
Comments submitted in advance will be shared with the board and read aloud during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Contact Brenda Rupert at rupertb@cmsd.k12.pa.us or 724-746-2940 ext. 9101 with any questions or for additional information regarding public participation.
