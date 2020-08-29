Finding enough school bus drivers to cover bus routes is a huge concern for school districts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Canon-McMillan School District, the shortage of drivers nearly forced the school district to convert to a fully remote schedule when classes began on Thursday.
But administrators, including Superintendent Michael Daniels, along with custodians, maintenance workers and paraeducators, offered to get behind the wheel of the district’s van fleet to transport students to school.
They also will monitor students on the vans.
“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and we will do what we have to do to see to it that our students get access to the education they deserve,” said Daniels.
The district employees plan to drive on a temporary basis.
Also driving are Assistant Superintendent Scott Chambers, director of business and finance Joni Mansmann, director of special education Becky Lieb, and special education coordinator Robert Chuey.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.