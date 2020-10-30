Two area school districts reported positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Peters Township Middle School will be closed Friday for cleaning and contact tracing after receiving a positive case of the virus, according to a phone message sent out to district staff Thursday evening.
Three Canon-McMillan High School students also have tested positive. The high school remains open, but will close for remote learning if more students or faculty are confirmed to have the coronavirus, the school district said in a statement sent to parents on Thursday.
The school district notified individuals who had direct contact with the students, and they have been directed to quarantine, as recommended by the state Department of Health.
The district advised anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care physician immediately, and to notify the school nurse of a positive report or of exposure to a person who has tested positive.
"Please heed the warnings and advisories medical experts are sharing with gatherings of groups and visits to hotspots," the statement said.