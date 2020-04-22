With school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, high school seniors have watched with dismay and disappointment as the milestones of their academic careers – senior prom, Class Day, and commencement – are canceled.
But the Bethlehem-Center School District has found a creative solution for graduation: The commencement ceremony for members of the Class of 2020 will be held at Brownsville Drive-In.
On June 3, the more than 100 seniors and their families will drive to the drive-in, where the students will receive their diplomas.
Details are still being worked out, but Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said there’s a possibility students will be permitted to leave their vehicles one at a time when their names are called and walk across a temporary stage to receive their diplomas from an administrator.
Their images will be shown on the big screen as the accept their diplomas.
The valedictorian, salutatorian and others will deliver pre-recorded speeches on the big screen, and a video slide show of the graduates will be played before or after the speeches.
Sefcheck said the audio of the ceremony will be played through vehicles’ radios.
The school board will vote on the graduation plan at its April 27 meeting.
“So many plans still need worked on, but kudos to the parents, student leadership and high school administration who have worked hard to put together a beautiful graduation package to present to our school board,” said Sefcheck. “There’s been a tremendous amount of work that all the parents and kids and teachers have put in. This crisis has really brought us together for the best interests of the kids.”
Student body President Todd Fisher and his parents initially talked about holding graduation at the drive-in theater, and his mother approached Sefcheck about it.
Fisher said his classmates had mixed feelings about the idea, but the class officers organized an Instagram Live video meeting with all of the members of the senior class, and they decided to move forward with the plan.
“I never envisioned my senior year being like this, and I’m sure every other senior didn’t either, but other people are going through so much worse,” said Fisher. “Obviously a lot of our seniors were upset and they wanted a normal graduation. But I want to stay positive and make the most of it.”
Sefcheck said students and parents will meet at the high school and will drive in a procession to the drive-in, where they will park in assigned spots.
Students plan to decorate their cars for the ceremony, and they will wear their caps and gowns.
The early June graduation date ensures students can attend, before they leave for obligations including military service.
Said Fisher, “We’re trying to do whatever we can to make this as traditional a graduation as we can. It can’t be perfect at this point, but we could still make this pretty cool.”
