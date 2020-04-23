Editor’s note: Behind the Mask is a new series intended to offer a glimpse at area medical professionals who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christy Sterling is a phlebotomist at Washington Health System Washington Hospital. Since the outbreak began, she has been testing people for the novel coronavirus at the Washington COVID-19 testing site.
A graduate of Trinity High School, California University of Pennyslvania and the National Career School, she has worked for WHS for 5 1/2 years.
Sterling and Stephanie Auld, a phlebotomist at Washington Health System Washington Hospital, are currently the only two dedicated COVID-19 testing employees at WHS Washington Hospital’s drive-up testing site. The medical workers are featured here during National Medical Lab Professionals Week.
Sterling and her husband, Tom, have been married for 22 years. They are the parents of two sons, Sage, and Carson, and have two dogs, a peek-a-poo named Kayda and a pug named Kobi, and a cat, Fleury.
She enjoys reading and walking.
Q. What was your first job?
My first job was working as a receptionist at a hair salon.
Q. What was the last thing you were really excited about?
The last thing I was really excited about was my oldest son graduating from high school!
Q. What is your favorite snack?
Potato chips.
Q. What would be your ideal vacation, after we are back to “normal”?
When things get back to normal I’d really like to vacation at the beach with my family.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
I want people to know that we are all in this together.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.