James Edward Allen Jr. is affectionately known as “Spoony June” at Washington Health System Washington Hospital, where he is a Care Partner.
He has been an employee at Washington Hospital for 44 years, where he has worked in several departments over the decades.
Allen and his wife, Alberta, have two children, Taylor and Tyron, and he is the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren.
When he’s not working, Allen enjoys fishing and doing outdoor work.
Q. What is the best advice you have ever received?
A. My mother taught me that if you treat others with respect and honesty, it will come back to you. She always said, “Love one another.”
Q. What was your first job?
A. My first job was as an orderly at Washington Hospital when I was just 17 years old. I loved every bit of it.
Q. What do you want to do when you retire?
A. I want to do a lot of fishing and continue with my church duties. I’ll also probably do some work as a private caregiver.
Q. Do you prefer watching movies at home on TV, or in a movie theater?
A. I prefer watching movies at home so that I can push pause and take a bathroom break without missing anything.
Q. What’s something you’re looking forward to, when we can get back to “normal” after the pandemic ends?
A. I’m looking forward to being able to visit my family and friends again. I’m also looking forward to going back to a normal church.
Q. What do you want people to know about COVID-19?
A. Washington Health System is taking all the advised precautions to ensure the safety of our patients, team members, and the community. Everyone working in health care took on additional tasks during COVID-19. We all are happy to do whatever we can to help.