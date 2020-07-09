Zoe Hawkins, D.O., is a third-year resident at Washington Health System Washington Hospital.
In addition to her regular duties, during the COVID-19 pandemic the Brockway native has helped implement virtual visits into the residents’ schedules, and has readjusted residents’ schedules to allow people to be more separated.
She is a graduate of the University of Scranton, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. She earned a medical degree from LECOM in Erie, and is working at WHS for her family medicine residency program.
Hawkins enjoy spending time with her fiance, Evan, family and friends. They visit her family and Evan’s family frequently, and enjoy grilling on the patio.
The pair enjoy spending time outdoors, where they tend to a garden, fish, boat, hike, and travel. They go trout fishing in the spring and boating in the summer. Hawkins and her fiance also enjoy water sports, including paddleboarding and kayaking.
The couple has a 3-year-old German short hair pointer, Jaeger, who they often take to the park and on fall pheasant hunting trips.
Q. What are some of your guilty pleasures?
A. I love to yard sale and bargain shop at thrift stores and post-holiday sales. Also, anything Aldi grocery store – I particularly love their fruits and vegetables.
Q. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A. A doctor or engineer.
Q. Do you prefer online shopping or in-store shopping?
A. In-person shopping.
Q. If you were given a free plane ticket to visit anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
A. New Zealand, because the plane tickets are expensive and it looks absolutely incredible to visit. I particularly want to bungee jump there.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID 19 pandemic?
A. Please continue to wear your mask and stay safe. We love to see you stay healthy. We are also available via virtual visit in the office.
