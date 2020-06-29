Casey Cox is a social worker at Washington Health System Washington Hospital.
She worked on the behavioral health unit as a milieu therapist for two years before moving to the Case Management Department as a social worker.
A graduate of McGuffey High School, Cox received her undergraduate degree in sociology and psychology from Thiel College and a master’s degree in social work from California University of Pennsylvania.
She is married to her high school sweetheart, Nicholas Cox.
She and her husband have a 4-year-old dog, Kane, whom they adopted about a year ago.
Cox enjoys spending time with family, including her parents, Edward and Robin Smith, and sisters Stephanie and Emily, and friends, shopping, lying by the pool, working out and tending to her herb garden.
She and Nicholas enjoy beach vacations, especially Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya in Mexico.
Q. What’s your favorite memory from your childhood?
A. My favorite memory from my childhood is going to the Outer Banks every year with my mom, dad and sisters. My dad loves to fish and it was always fun fishing with him the morning when no one else was on the beach.
Q. What was the last thing you were really excited about?
A. The last thing I was really excited about was going to Mexico in June with my family and some of our friends. Our trip was postponed until September, but will be just as fun!
Q. What is your favorite breakfast food?
A. My favorite breakfast food is definitely my dad’s home-cooked bacon egg and cheese bagel. No one makes it better than him.
Q. What do you enjoy doing on the weekends?
A. I enjoy spending time with my husband, friends and family. I enjoy walking my dog Kane (when he isn’t chasing birds) and spending time by the pool. On a rainy day there is nothing better than curling up on the couch watching “Grey’s Anatomy” or “The Office.”
Q. What is something that you would highly recommend – places to shop, or a restaurant?
A. I would highly recommend my nail salon, Kay’s Beauty Bar. The girls are amazing at what they do and will always make you laugh. Their salon recently relocated to Canonsburg, which is a bonus for me because they’re closer to my house. They offer nail, skincare and lash services.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. I want everyone to know that we’re all in this together. I want everyone to know that the hospital is a safe place to be if you need care. I feel the safest when I am at work because Washington Hospital is taking all of the necessary steps and following protocols to keep patients, families and staff members safe.
