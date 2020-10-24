J.T. Sciascia is the Emergency Services nurse manager at Washington Health System Washington Hospital, where he has worked for nearly nine years.
A 2003 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School, Sciascia earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Waynesburg University. He then earned his registered nurse diploma from Washington Hospital, and returned to Waynesburg where he achieved a bachelor’s of science in nursing and a master’s in business administration with a health care administration focus.
Sciascia worked in the Washington Hospital emergency department before he settled into his current role.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sicascia has taken on additional responsibilities.
“I do whatever task or duty is necessary to keep patients and my staff safe at all times,” said Sciascia.
His co-workers said Sciascia is dedicated to his profession, patients and staff. He shows it, they said, in many ways, including working 16-hour shifts and buying them lunch in order to show his appreciation for their efforts.
Sciascia said he enjoys spending time with his family, jogging, weight lifting, watching movies – especially 80s and horror movies, playing ice hockey, collecting sports memorabilia, going to flea markets – before COVID-19 – and “watching the Pittsburgh Penguins dominate the ice – maybe next season boys.”
Sciascia and his wife, Adrienne, have two sons, Luca and Gia.
“I have the most beautiful, understanding and supportive wife on the planet. I am so thankful she understands my mission and never gets mad when my work days are long,” said Sciascia.
His sons, Sciascia said, “fill our life with so much joy and take away any bad day with just one smile.”
Q. If you had super powers, what would they be?
A. Great question! My super power would be the ability to instantly heal someone with a simple touch of my hand.
Q. What’s the craziest item on your bucket list?
A. Another great question. The craziest thing on my bucket list is to spend a week backpacking in Cuba and purchasing a DeLorean. “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.”
Q. What are two of your favorite snacks that you can’t live without?
A. Gummy candy and Peanut M&M’s.
Q. What was your first job? What did you love about it and what did you not like about it?
A. My first job was working as a caddy at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville. I spent countless summers carrying heavy golf bags. It was miserable. I swore some of the golfers purposely put bricks in their golf bags. I argued with my Mom every morning because who wants to wake up at 6 a.m. every day during summer vacation. What I did not know at the time was this job would open a lot of doors for me when I was adult. I was able to make so many connections and even know some of the physicians I collaborate with today. Sorry Mom, you were right.
Q. What do you love about your current job?
A. I work for hands down, the greatest organization. I feel so loved and supported by my leadership team. I also have the greatest management team and staff I could ever ask for. They work hard and sacrifice so much. They have been through so much this past year, I am so proud of them, and feel truly blessed.
Q. What do you want people to know about COVID-19?
A. The Washington Health System and Emergency Department are taking great measures to keep patients and their families safe. Please remember when seeking care at our emergency department, it is imperative that you as the patient and visitor, wear a mask at all times to keep yourself and the healthcare team safe.
The Emergency Department Team would also like to thank all of those who donated food, supplies, and kind words during these difficult times. Your love and support brought so much joy to us when we needed it the most. We are always here for you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.
