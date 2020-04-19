Editor’s note: Behind the Mask is a new series intended to offer a glimpse at area medical professionals who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charisty “Chaz” Miller, RN, is a patient care coordinator for WHS Washington Hospital’s designated COVID-19 unit.
She is a 1995 graduate of McGuffey High School and a 2007 graduate of Washington Hospital School of Nursing.
Q. What are your hobbies?
I enjoy spending time with my family. My husband, Tim, and I will be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year. We have two sons, Bailey, 19, and Colton, 10, who both live at home. We also have three boxers, Brutus, Sadie and Daisy. My hobbies include just about anything that is outdoors, such as hunting, fishing and spending time with the animals on our farm. I also enjoy gardening and crafting.
Q. What show do you recommend binge-watching?
I don’t watch much TV unless its wintertime, and then I mostly watch Law and Order SVU.
Q. Who is your inspiration?
My mom, Bonnie Durila, is my inspiration. She has spent her life taking care of others through a Dom-Care home. Seeing her love and compassion is what inspired me to join the nursing field.
Q. If you could have dinner with one person, who would it be?
If I could have dinner with one person, it would be my dad, Paul Durila, who passed away in October of 2019.
Q. What kind of music do you enjoy most? Top three favorite music artists?
My favorite kind of music is 1980s country. My top three favorite music artists are Hank Williams Jr., George Strait, and Kid Rock.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
I think now is a time to come together and support each other. There is so much unknown about COVID-19; stress and anxiety levels are at an all-time high. It’s a time when families should be connecting by sitting down for dinner together at the table and discussing their feelings. It’s also a time when we should be supporting our neighbors and checking in on our elders. In my opinion, it seems like the current situation has society going back to the old way of living where families spent quality time together at home and neighbors helped neighbors.
