Sue Pushey is a registered nurse and case manager at Washington Health System Greene.
Pushey became a licensed practical nurse when she was 18, but returned to school at Westmoreland County Community College when she was 39 to become an RN.
COVID-19 has added challenges to her job, and it’s changed the way patients are discharged, she said.
For example, a discharge visit that normally is done in person in the patient’s room is now made by phone, if possible. Also, patients now undergo COVID-19 testing before or at discharge, and there have been changes in visitation policies and changes at accepting home health facilities.
Pushey and her husband, Dale, have two children, Andria Hathaway and Dale; two granddaughters, Ella and Mara, and a grandson, Owen.
Pushey comes from a large family, and is one of seven siblings – she has two brothers and four sisters.
She enjoys reading, hiking, and biking. Her favorite thing to do, though, is spend time with her grandchildren.
Q. What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
A. My favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate with peanut butter. I usually go to Dairy Queen, though, for an ice cream sandwich!
Q. What does your ideal vacation look like?
A. I love the outdoors, hiking, biking, beaches and seafood. We often have extended family vacations, with the last one being in Utah where we rented a house and spent the week playing board games, cooking, shopping, hiking, sightseeing, fishing, and watching movies together.
Q. What do you love about your family?
A. We have a lot of laughs when we get together. We help each other with big jobs, like tearing down a shed or painting, and we have fun doing it! We have good conversations and usually end up walking and talking or biking together.
Q. What skill or talent do you wish you had?
A. I wish I was more tech savvy.
Q. What do you want to tell people about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. It’s real. I believe it’s possible that we could see an increase in cases this fall. I, like most people, am anxious for a vaccine. I want our community to know that Washington Health System takes this virus seriously, and is taking extra precautions to protect its employees and patients the best they can.
