Shannon Higgins is a respiratory therapist at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, where she has worked for eight years.
The Canonsburg resident has two sons, Jason, 21, and Ryan, 19, who are both in college, and a daughter, Grace, 17, a senior at Canon-McMillan High School.
When she is not working, Higgins enjoys spending time with her family. She also loves swimming and going to the beach.
Q. What is the best thing that happened to you this week?
A. I got the first dose of the COVID vaccine and I had no side effects.
Q. What’s something that everyone in the world can agree on?
A. That 2020 needs to be over! I think everyone could agree.
Q. Baseball players have a walk-up song that plays when they get up to bat. What would your walk-up song be?
A. “One Margarita,” by Luke Bryan, because I would love to be at a tropical beach sipping a margarita.
Q. What movie or movies can you watch over and over again without getting tired of it/them?
A. “Sweet Home Alabam” and “Footloose,” and I love the TV show, “Yellowstone.”
Q. What food can you not get enough of?
A. Pizza is the food I can’t get enough of.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. That it is real, but for most people it is manageable and there is light at the end of this very long tunnel.