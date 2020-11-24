Growing up, Heather Strope, a nurse manager and team coordinator for Washington Health System’s forYOU team, wanted to be a music teacher.
But when Strope was 6 years old, her mother told her that she was destined to be a nurse.
Strope’s younger brother had fallen and cut his head, an injury that required stitches. Her sister, Strope recalled, ran to get their parents, who were doing yard work. When they arrived at the scene, Strope was holding the toddler in her lap and applying a cold compress and pressure on the wound.
“I am not certain how I knew to do that – I must have seen it on Sesame Street – but my mom has always said I had the maternal instinct and I would grow up to be a nurse,” said Strope. “I was convinced I would be a music teacher. Always listen to your parents; they’re always right!”
Strope has worked at WHS for 18 ½ years. She also works as a hospice nurse at Concordia Hospice of Washington.
She is proud of the forYOU team, a peer emotional support program for WHS health care workers that has been an important and much-used resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, WHS received the Healthcare and Hospital Association of Pennsylvania award for Optimal Operations for the forYOU team for operating the peer support program. The award is given to hospitals and health systems for innovation and best practices.
Strope graduated from West Virginia University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology, then earned her nursing degree from West Liberty State University, and graduated from Waynesburg University with a master of science in nursing administration.
Strope enjoys traveling with family and friends (her favorite location is the Smoky Mountains), camping and hiking, and WVU football.
She also enjoys spending time with her family, and her two dachshunds, Fritz, 13, and Violet, 2.
Q. What household chore do you actually enjoy?
Mowing the lawn. No trimming or weed eating, though.
Q. What is the best concert you have attended?
Tough one. I would have to say George Strait, although I have been to some great concerts, including Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Luke Combs.
Q. If you could have lunch with one person, living or not, who would it be?
Hmm. I would say Princess Diana. She was certainly “the people’s princess.” Her legacy of kindness and compassion has always inspired me. During the tough times, she never lost her smile or laughs, and continued to inspire with her selfless kindness. During this time of uncertainty throughout the world, I often wonder how she would be handling everything. I am certain she would be on the front lines, holding hands of those dying and providing compassionate support to everyone.
I would also like to have one more lunch with Carol Orbin, one of my best friends that we lost unexpectedly last year. Again, she exhibited kindness and compassion to everyone she met and no matter what kind of day you were having, Carol was there providing a good laugh.
Q. What, or who, are you grateful for?
My health and my family. Working in health care puts family and health in perspective. Tomorrow is not promised for any of us, so make today count. “Live your dash.”
Q. What TV shows are you hooked on?
New Amsterdam and NCIS.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
COVID-19 is affecting all of us, whether you work in health care, retail or another business sector. WHS is taking all the precautions to continue to provide great care to our patients and it is safe to receive care at any of our sites.
The forYOU team, a peer support program implemented in December 2019, has been active during the pandemic. Members of the team made rounds throughout the health system at the beginning of the pandemic. In June the forYOU team held open forums across the system that allowed team members to come and freely talk about the emotions they were experiencing. COVID-19 is scary. There is not a lot known about the virus, other than it is highly contagious and can result in death for some, and recommendations are continuously changing. The forYOU team’s message to all of our team members at WHS is, what we are experiencing may be normal emotions, but no one has to navigate those feelings alone. We have an entire team willing to work through emotions with others.