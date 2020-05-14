Editor’s note: Behind the Mask is a series intended to offer a glimpse at area medical professionals who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joyce McKnight is a registered nurse who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital.
She and her husband, Chris, live in Peters Township and are the parents of three daughters, Macy, of Manhattan, N.Y.; Lindsay, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Alexis, who lives at home. Her close-knit family also includes her mother, Joanne, who lives in California, Pa.; her sister, Lynn, of Boston, Mass., and her brother, Larry, of Cranberry Township. The family also includes Scooter, a 15-year-old rescue dog who McKnight adopted from Pet Search.
When she is not working, McKnight enjoys long walks on the beach or around the lake. She also enjoys singing, playing Scrabble and the card game 500, attending shows at the Benedum Center, and having lunch with family and friends.
Q. What topic could you spend hours talking about? Why?
My family and friends, because I feel very blessed to have each of them in my life. I could go on for hours about how special and unique every relationship is.
Q. Baseball players have a walk-up song that plays when they get up to bat. What would your walk-up song be?
“Senorita,” by Shawn Mendes, because I truly miss dancing with my Zumba friends every week!
Q. What is the best thing that happened to you so far this week?
Allegheny Health Network, along with our local community, has shown overwhelming support to the staff at our hospital. In addition to AHN creating a serenity room for caregivers, we’ve received numerous donations from local churches, restaurants, Girl Scout troops, local drugstores, sporting goods stores and donuts shops as well as from our family and friends. I just want to thank everyone for their generosity and let them know how much it means to us.
Also, I am so very happy and proud of my daughter, Lindsay, who completed her MBA with a concentration in data analytics from Louisiana State University.
Q. What’s something that everyone in the world can agree on?
I think everyone can agree on the importance of time spent together with their family and friends – we’re all in this together and we will get through this.
Q. What movie or movies can you watch over and over again without getting tired of it/them?
There are several, including “The Way We Were,” “Top Gun,” “Hoosiers,” “A League of Their Own,” “Christmas Vacation,” and “White Christmas.”
Q.What food can you not get enough of?
Osso’s Pizza, Bethel Bakery’s cake and buttercream donuts, and surf and turf dinners!
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
We are prepared to provide quality care during these uncertain times. Our primary piece of advice is to stay calm and be safe. It’s still so important to continue to wash your hands and practice social distancing. And, through it all, remember that we’re here for you!
