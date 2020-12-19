For Karen Shaffer, a registered nurse who works in the acute care unit at Washington Health System Greene, the COVID-19 pandemic “is like nothing we have ever seen before.”
Shaffer, who has long enjoyed the bedside aspect of nursing, has been extraordinarily busy treating COVID patients, which she describes as a time-consuming, multi-step process.
Even donning personal protective equipment to enter and exit rooms takes time.
“We realized early on that we needed to change our entire approach, because it’s like nothing we have seen before and its continuously changing,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer graduated from Waynesburg College in 2007, the last class to graduate before the educational institution became a university.
“I like the nostalgia,” she noted.
Shaffer said her hobbies outside of work vary. She enjoys “the love of learning new things,” from home improvement projects on her new house to doing crafts.
She loves helping the community in several ways, and is a special education/autism advocate.
A single mom, Shaffer has three children, twins Benton and Randy, 20, and a daughter, Natalie, 18. Benton attends California University of Pennsylvania, where he is studying political science; Randy is a student at Pittsburgh Technical College studying criminal justice, and Natalie is studying forensic chemistry and criminal justice at Shippensburg University.
The boys are also Eagle Scouts.
Q. What are some of your guilty pleasures?
A. Cooking in my newly-decorated kitchen. I have always wanted a Coca-Cola kitchen. I was able to complete this with my new house. When I get free time, I enjoy watching murder mystery shows on TV or docu-series on Netflix and Hulu. Traveling is another favorite pastime, especially with family and to the beach.
Q. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A. It is funny when you think of this – I would never have a thought of being a nurse. I wanted to be a lawyer. This profession comes into play when I found myself a single parent trying to support my family.
Q. What is the best event or concert you’ve attended?
A. I enjoy a variety of things. Aside from the normal kid events like preschool programs, graduations and the boys’ Eagle Scout ceremony, I like to see a ballet and enjoy a good rock concert. Probably some of my favorites are The Eagles, Pink Floyd, John Mellencamp and Tim McGraw.
Q. Do you prefer online shopping or in-store shopping?
A. It depends on what I’m shopping for. Most of the time shopping is online with the exception of grocery shopping. I find it easier with the hum-drum of life. I often will order on line for curbside pickup too.
Q. If you were given a free plane ticket to visit anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
A. Well, interesting fact about me, I have never been on an airplane. So I honestly don’t know. It would have to be a good one though.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. We are all in this together, whether you like it or not. I know that it is not comfortable to have to go by all the rules and regulations that are being set forth. I dislike wearing a mask as much as the next person, but I do it because of my children, my aging mother and other family that I my come in contact with. I do not want to bring this home to my family after I have been working with an active patient. Please think of all the health care workers that have to have a multi-step process to get in and out of a patient room. This may be you or your loved one that may need us in a hurry and have to wait for us to get geared up to care for you. Think of your loved ones and take care of yourself and them. Wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance. When available it does work. Create your new normal that considers all of these things. Take care of your mental health as well. We do not know the long-term effects, or hidden effects, of not having things as we used to know as “normal.”