Laura McKinney is an advanced geriatric medical technician at UPMC Strabane Woods of Washington.
A graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, McKinney and her husband, Dennis, have two children, April and Dennis III.
The family also has a dog, Blaze.
McKinney enjoys beach vacations and spending time with family and friends.
Q. If you had your own late-night talk show, who would your first guest be, and why?
I would have to say my first guest would be my family! I would want them to experience the late-night talk show with me!
Q. What is your favorite item that you’ve bought this year?
A new heater for my pool! I hate very cold water so I would say that.
Q. What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?
Believe in yourself. The way you see yourself is the way you will treat yourself.
Q. What is your favorite tradition or holiday?
Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love the big feast we have every year, and I love giving and watching the kids open up the gifts from Santa. I just love the pure happiness and joy it brings to everyone.
Q. What is one thing on your bucket list that you’ve completed, and why did you choose it?
To get on a plane. I would always drive when I went on vacation because I was afraid to fly. But once I tried it, it wasn’t bad at all, and I would totally fly again.
Q. What do you want people to know about coronavirus?
If you have any symptoms, like a cough or fever, the safest place for you and everyone else is at home. Please remember to always wash your hands and if you have to go out in public, wear a mask to protect yourself and others.
