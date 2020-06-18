Milton Moye Jr. is environmental services project specialist at Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network in Washington.
His responsibilities involve infection prevention efforts, and during COVID-19, Moye has been instrumental in Presbyterian SeniorCare’s efforts to sanitize rooms where isolation precautions have been in place.
He also has led sanitation efforts at the nursing home’s visitation stations, where he sanitizes the residents’ side and the family side outside the building, enabling families to see each other again.
“I loved seeing the smiles on their faces when they got to see their families again,” said Moye.
A graduate of Washington High School, Moye served in the U.S. Army, which he considers one of the best decisions of his life.
Thompson is a football fan, and enjoys all levels of the game – high school, college and professional. He is a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He loves spending time with his girlfriend, Anissa Thompson, his three pit bulls, Diesel, Nala and Blue, and Thompson’s Springer spaniel, Patches, and Jack Russell terrier, Angel.
He also enjoys “hanging out with good people.”
Lisa Fischetti, Senior Director of Communications for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, said Moye is “a joy to work with. He makes it a point to really befriend everyone he works with and finds a way to add smiles to the faces of the people around him.”
Q. What is your favorite kind of food?
A. Ribeye steak with potatoes and salad.
Q. How handy are you when it comes to fixing things?
A. I’m pretty handy and can hold my own when it comes to fixing things around the house. I’ve gotten pretty good at installing laminate wood flooring.
Q. What shows would you recommend binge watching?
A. I’m not much into TV shows, but I really love movies. I love all genres of movies, but my favorite is the Star Wars series.
Q. In your opinion, what is the most amazing animal?
A. Pit bulls never cease to amaze me. I love my dogs so much. They really are special to me.
Q. What is some of the best advice you’ve ever been given?
A. The best advice I’ve been given came from my dad. He once asked me if I’d ever seen an old fool. He told me that you won’t see an old fool because you don’t get to grow old acting like a fool. My dad taught me to act right and it will result in a more positive outcome.
Q. What do you want to tell people, or want them to know, about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. I want people to know that this virus is nothing to play with. Please wear a mask in public.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.