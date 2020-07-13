Dr. Chris Morris is an emergency medicine physician at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital.
He and his wife, Sara, live in Corapopolis with their dogs, Rosie, a German shepherd, and Maggie, a yellow Lab, and a cat, Calla.
Morris is a native of Massachusetts, where he grew up in Peabody, next to Salem, on the North Shore of Boston.
He enjoys running, reading and traveling.
Q: What is the best thing that happened to you this week?
A: I recently had a visit from one of my closest friends and his wife. We met in medical school and had a great time catching up on classmates, studying and more.
Q: What’s something that everyone in the world can agree on?
A: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” – Julien Edelman
Q: What topic could you spend hours talking about? Why?
A: I could spend hours talking about wine. The complexity that is within each varietal is quite lovely and for me is “poetry in a glass.” I started on this “wine kick” after traveling to Italy and since then, I have really loved not only tasting but also learning about the history of wine and vine culture.
Q: Baseball players have a walkup song that plays when they get up to bat. What would your walkup song be?
A: “Shipping Up To Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys. Essentially, it’s the Boston equivalent to what “Renegade” is for Pittsburgh.
Q: What movie or movies can you watch over and over again without getting tired of it/them?
A: There are several movies that I do love, but I can honestly say that nothing beats the TV show “The Office.” I have probably seen all nine seasons at least nine times, and there are parts where I still burst out laughing uncontrollably.
Q: What food can you not get enough of?
A: A good charcuterie board, steak, or fresh seafood from home.
Q: What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: I hope we are past the worst of it, but we are still ready here at Canonsburg and throughout AHN. Keep practicing social distancing. And more importantly, if you are having a medical emergency, please don’t be afraid to come to your local emergency department. We are always here and ready to help you.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.