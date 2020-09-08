Dr. Brent Angott is a busy man.
Angott is a general surgeon and has been medical director of TriState Surgical – a Washington Health System outpatient surgery center – since 2019, and chief of general surgery at WHS since 2012. He also is president of Angott Surgical Associates.
A graduate of Trinity High School, Angott earned his undergraduate degree at Westminster College. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Pinnacle Health in Harrisburg.
Kelly Ankrom, executive director of Tri-State Surgery, said Angott has gone “above and beyond his role as medical director of Tri-State Surgery” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do not know how we would have navigated these unprecedented times without the support and leadership of Dr. Angott,” said Ankrom.
Angott and his wife, Kimberly, were high school sweethearts. Together, they started Angott’s practice, Angott Surgical Associates, where she still works.
The couple have three children, Nathan, a Canon-McMillan High School senior; Ryan, a junior; and Allison, a middle-school student. The family also has two dogs, Lily, a Morkie, and Daisy, a German shorthaired pointer, who Angott lovingly refers to as “a handful.”
When he’s not working, Angott enjoys hunting and fishing, golf, and gardening.
He also enjoys going to high school football games – Ryan plays on the Canon-Mac football team – and college football games.
Q. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A. As a child I had the usual dreams of playing sports for a living.
Q. Why did you decide to do the work you do now?
A. When I was in high school, I was introduced to the thought of becoming a physician by my girlfriend, Kim, who later became my wife. My cousin, Dr. Campsey, introduced me to Westminster College. My dad was very mechanical and good with his hands, so general surgery was very natural to me.
Q. If you were given a free plane ticket to visit anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
A. If I could go anywhere, probably Machu Picchu. I love the outdoors and would love to hike the Inca Trail.
Q. What skill or talent would you most like to learn or improve?
A. The skill that I would most like to master is parenting. Holy cow, is that hard!
Q. Who is the funniest person in your family?
A. My kids are the funniest people in my family. They are extremely unique, and can baffle your mind at any particular moment.
Q. What do you want to tell the public about COVID-19?
A. I want the public to know that it is safe to seek care through your physician’s office and specialists. It’s important to continue to go to health screenings, regular checkups and more. COVID-19 didn’t send a message to breast cancer, colon cancer, bladder cancer, infections or fractures to wait until this is all over. Especially when it comes to cancer, it’s important to act quickly and catch it in early stages. Our offices, Angott Surgical Associates and Tri-State Surgery Center, are dedicated to keeping our patients safe by follows all CDC guidelines.
