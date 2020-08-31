Alicia Jankowski is a dental assistant at Dean Dental in Washington, where she has worked since 2004. She began her career in 1985 with the original owner of the practice, Dr. John Reihner.
Jankowski, of Chartiers Township, has worked in both orthodontics and prosthodontics, but she said she loves the diversity that general and cosmetic dentistry offers.
The favorite part of her job is “seeing a patient with dental anxiety begin to relax and eventually enjoy dental visits, and seeing immediate changes in their smile. Restoring confidence in a smile and function to damaged teeth is so rewarding.”
Jankowski and her husband, Colin Wilson, have three children, Alyza and Garrett Grimm, and Randy Wilson.
She loves spending as much time as she can with her grandson, Ryder Grimm, 3.
Jankowski enjoys cooking, and likes to be creative in the kitchen. Currently, she’s “into preparing any cut of beef that Heritage Craft Butchers puts in my subscription bag.” Family favorites are her chicken noodle soup or meatballs.
During the summer, Jankowski can be found in the family’s back yard swimming pool, which has gotten a lot of use over the past few hot months.
Jankowski said that even though the pandemic has disrupted everybody’s lives, she appreciates that people are supporting local small businesses and spending more time with family, at a slower pace.
“Trips to the butcher shop, dairy, and local farmer’s markets are now the highlights of our weeks,” she said.
Q. If you could meet any living person for dinner, who would it be and why?
A. I would love to sit down to dinner with my English teacher from Immaculate Conception High School, Mrs. McGill. She nudged me out of my comfort zone and challenged me. Her confidence in my potential has stayed with me. I would welcome the opportunity to thank her personally.
Q. Complete this sentence: I wish everyone could ...
A. Have faith that is bigger than any fear. To love on people when given the opportunity.
Q. What is your favorite family tradition?
A. Christmas Eve PJs. What started as a way to guarantee the kids looked good for photos on Christmas morning turned into a tradition they are carrying on with their own.
Q. What are your top three favorite TV shows?
A. “The Good Doctor,” “Friends” or any HGTV show
Q. Name one thing still on your bucket list.
A. To win blue ribbons in every special category at the Washington County Fair. Maybe not the Spam category.
Q. What is your favorite breakfast food?
A. My favorite breakfast is steak and “dippy eggs” on a lazy weekend morning or steel cut oats and yogurt during the work week.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. Dental professionals are the second highest at-risk profession. We take what we do very seriously and have made changes to ensure that patients and staff are safe from aerosols. Our doctors acted quickly in upgrading our HVAC system and purchasing surgical-grade air purification units so that we could provide both routine preventative care as well as restorative treatment. A dental cleaning is more than just polishing stain, it is removing bacteria that causes inflammation that will lead to tooth loss if not removed by a hygienist regularly. The mouth is the gateway to the entire body and needs to be kept healthy.
Wash your hands, don’t touch your mouth, nose or eyes when in public settings and don’t forget to brush and floss.
